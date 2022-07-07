Four trustee positions are up for election this November

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) held a forum prior to the school board meeting on June 28 to discuss the upcoming November election and potential candidates.

Atascadero Unified School Board Trustee Don Clickard and San Luis Coastal Unified School District Trustee Ellen Sheffer presented information at the forum. The two covered an overview of the board member election, the responsibilities of the trustee, and trustee etiquette.

Four trustees will be elected to the school board this November.

In compliance with the California Voters Rights Act, the current Board of Trustees approved seven By-Trustee Areas within the district boundaries.

This year is the first year of voting using “By-Trustee Areas” versus an “At-Large” process. There will be three four-year terms for trustees in the newly-formed Trustee Areas 1, 2, and 4. Additionally, voters will choose a trustee for the remaining two years of a four-year term to replace the At-Large seat of a trustee that resigned in 2021.

For 2022 only, there will be one two-year At-Large term elected. Any eligible citizen may run for office. All areas will vote for this At-Large term.

In 2024, By-Trustee Areas 3, 5, 6, and 7 will elect a Trustee for a 4-year term.

The district highlighted the five major responsibilities for trustees to follow:

Setting direction Establishing an effective and efficient structure Providing support Ensuring fiscal accountability Serving as public advocates for children, the school district, and public schools

The qualifications required for a candidate to run for school board trustee are:

• Must be at or over the age of 18

• Registered to vote at their address within the school district boundary

• Live within the By-Trustee Area 1, 2, or 4 for a 4-year term (maps can be found on the homepage at pasoschools.org)

• Live within the school district boundary for a 2-year At-Large term.

New trustee service begins on the second Friday in December. For 2022 that date would be Dec. 9.

The nomination period to become a trustee candidate is July 18 through Aug. 12. Paperwork is filed through the San Luis Obispo County Clerk’s office.

For more information on PRJUSD elections, visit pasoschools.org/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=230&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=10320&PageID=1

The Candidate Forum can be watched on YouTube here youtube.com/watch?v=y2I0KARLUdo

Additional information on becoming a board trustee, is available in the June 6 meeting from the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education, available here youtube.com/watch?v=0JSnm1Us_HU&t=1162s

