PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday, May 2, over 40 employees were honored as part of Paso Robles Joint Unified School District’s Employee of the Year celebration. Nominees from both classified and certificated staff represented their school sites with pride. All employees voted on their representative nominees and the final winners for each category. The winners for classified and certificated employee of the year will move forward to represent Paso Robles for the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education Employee of the Year.

Congratulations to the following employees:

Deborah McPherson

Paso Robles High School U.S. History/ELD Teacher, Track Coach

2022-23 Certificated Employee of the Year

“Deb’s huge heart makes her a fantastic educator inside and outside the classroom.”

Irma Vega-Moreno

Glen Speck Elementary, Family Advocate

2022-23 Classified Employee of the Year

“Irma goes far above the standard of caring for our students and focuses on the success of all students.”

Anthony Overton

Paso Robles High School Principal

Paso Robles Joint USD 2023 Administrator of the Year

“Anthony has been an advocate for students and staff, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs met, thus creating a positive and inclusive school climate.”

Bernadette Boddington

Georgia Brown Elementary Speech Therapist President, Paso Robles Public Educators

2022-23 Student Support Services of the Year

“Bernadette is a ray of sunshine who brings joy to her students and companion staff members.”

Mario Holland

Paso Robles High School Psychologist

2022-23 Student Support Services of the Year

“Mario has become a valuable team member and is essential to student success.”

Lauren Lozano

Paso Robles High School English Teacher, Softball Coach

2022-23 Rookie of the Year

“Lauren’s great sense of humor and attitude inspires our students.”

Angela Hollander

2022-23 Community Partner of the Year

“Angela Hollander is committed to students. Angela has dedicated endless hours and spent the last two years serving PRHS students in the College and Career Center at PRHS, helping manage the scholarship process with attention to detail, knowledge, and compassion.”

