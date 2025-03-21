Country Music Star to Perform on July 17 as Part of Michelob Ultra Concert Series at Paso Robles Event Center

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair has announced that country music star and proud California native Jon Pardi will perform on Thursday, July 17. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series. An opening act will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for this show will go on sale Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. on the Fair’s official website, MidStateFair.com

The ticket prices are $57, $82, $127 and $167 (pit). New this year: The California Mid-State Fair has partnered with Ticketmaster! Fans can now use their Ticketmaster accounts to purchase tickets. Visit MidStateFair.com, click “Buy Tickets,” and you will be directed to the purchasing page.

advertisement

Ticket Tips: Arrive 10 minutes early and complete these steps before the sale begins:

Sign in to your account in advance to speed up your purchase later.

Check that your payment info is current for a seamless checkout.

Event details can vary. Check for ticket limits before the sale by tapping More Info next to the event name.

Jon Pardi launches his next musical chapter with the release of Friday Night Heartbreaker, the first single from his highly anticipated album Honkytonk Hollywood, due out on April 11. The California native, known for his bold, blue-collar country sound, has delivered four Top 5 albums, including the Platinum-certified California Sunrise. With 14 RIAA-certified singles and six No. 1 hits, including the multi-platinum “Head Over Boots” and “Dirt On My Boots,” Pardi has earned global acclaim. In 2023, he made history as the first California native inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair runs July 16 through July 27, with this year’s theme “Off To The Races!”

Feature Image: Jon Pardi takes the stage with his signature country sound, thrilling fans ahead of his Honkytonk Hollywood album release and performance at the California Mid-State Fair on July 17. Photo provided by CMSF

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...