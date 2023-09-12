PASO ROBLES — The Library announced the launch of Aspen LiDA, the Library Discovery App, as a replacement for the soon-to-expire Black Gold app, set to retire on September 30.

Aspen LiDA boasts a range of exciting features designed to enhance the library experience.

With LiDA, users can:

Store digital copies of library barcodes for easy access.

Save searches for future reference.

Create and maintain a wish list of books to read.

Enjoy personalized browsing categories tailored to their interests.

Receive notifications about new books by their favorite authors when they arrive at the library.

Aspen LiDA is already up and running and available for download from app stores. For more details or assistance, please contact the Library Reference Desk at (805) 237-3870.

