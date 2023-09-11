PASO ROBLES — On Sunday, Sept. 10, a 71-year-old male resident of Paso Robles was cycling westbound on HWY 46, approximately 3 miles outside of Green Valley Rd. Riding his FELT FBC performance bike at a speed of around 30 miles per hour, the rider encountered an unfortunate incident.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), unfamiliarity with the road and excessive speed for the prevailing conditions led to the loss of control. The cyclist ventured onto a rough section of uneven asphalt on the shoulder, causing his bike to topple onto its left side and collide with the asphalt. Upon impact, the rider was ejected from the seat, sustaining road rash, a broken nose, and a suspected concussion.

The injured cyclist was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital for medical treatment. Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

advertisement

CHP has reported that alcohol and drugs do not appear to have played a role in the accident; however, an investigation is still pending.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...