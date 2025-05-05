PASO ROBLES — On Friday, May 2, herds of goats and sheep returned to Paso Robles to graze primary firebreaks within the Salinas River as part of the City’s Vegetation Management Program. Since its launch in 2021, this grazing strategy has significantly reduced wildfire starts and acreage burned, according to city fire officials.

Supported by the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council, this year’s effort began at Larry Moore Park and north of Highway 46, progressing in opposite directions. Grazing is expected to conclude by June 10.

To comply with environmental permits from the Water Board and CDFW, the City also initiated revegetation efforts on five acres affected by the 2020 River Fire, planting 150 trees with oversight from the Upper Salinas–Las Tablas Resource Conservation District.

Temporary closures of walking paths between 13th Street and Larry Moore Park are in effect during grazing. The public is urged to use caution near electric fencing. Grazing operations are administered by The Goat Girls LLC and funded through grants.

