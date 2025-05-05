PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library is offering a wide range of programs this May, including Trivia Night at Firestone Walker Brewing Company on May 7, Dungeons & Dragons sessions for teens and adults, free legal aid from CRLA, and a 30th Anniversary celebration on May 13. Other highlights include technology classes, craft programs, a screening of Casablanca, a spring book sale, and a special ricotta cheese-making class on May 24. Regular children’s story times continue throughout the week. Registration is required for many events. For full details, visit prcity.com/library

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...