PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library is offering a wide range of programs this May, including Trivia Night at Firestone Walker Brewing Company on May 7, Dungeons & Dragons sessions for teens and adults, free legal aid from CRLA, and a 30th Anniversary celebration on May 13. Other highlights include technology classes, craft programs, a screening of Casablanca, a spring book sale, and a special ricotta cheese-making class on May 24. Regular children’s story times continue throughout the week. Registration is required for many events. For full details, visit prcity.com/library
