PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library will host a family movie screening and ice cream social on February 16-17 in commemoration of National No One Eats Alone Day.

On Friday, Feb. 16, the library will show the animated movie based on the book, “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” in the Library Conference Room from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free snacks will be provided, and no registration is required.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, the library will host a free ice cream social from 2 to 3 p.m. or until supplies run out. No registration is required, and everyone is invited to attend.

National No One Eats Alone Day is a movement started by the non-profit company Beyond Differences. The goal of the day is to end social isolation by encouraging youth to sit with others outside their regular social circle and cultivate a culture of inclusivity.

