PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair would like to remind ticket buyers that many online ticket brokers (StubHub, SeatGeek, VividSeats, Tickets-Center, Ticketsales, Ticketsonsale, Event Tickets Center, etc.) may imply that they are an official website for concert ticket purchases for the California Mid-State Fair, but only this website: midstatefair.com is the official online ticket purchase point for the California Mid-State Fair concerts.

The California Mid-State Fair is not affiliated with any third-party ticket company or selling sites. We cannot guarantee that tickets purchased from other sources are legitimate nor will we be able to assist you if there is a problem with tickets purchased from such companies.

Tips to avoid purchasing fraudulent tickets:

Make sure your URL matches midstatefair.com/fair/.

Check that you are not purchasing tickets ahead of the official on-sale date

Check that you are not paying a higher ticket price than advertised for said concert.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28, and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

