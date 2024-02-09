South River Road from Navajo to 13th will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles city staff has scheduled the temporary closure of South River Road from Navajo Avenue north towards Creston Road and the 13th Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 13. The closure will span from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This temporary closure is necessary for the city streets crew and contractors to undertake preventative maintenance activities in an effort to remove a hillside hazard and eliminate potential risk to travelers along the River Road corridor.

The City has hired a contractor to assist in the removal/dislodging of a rock outcrop located at the top of the hillside slope. Contractors will be ascending the hillside to access the rock outcrop. The goal is to dislodge the rock block using either a prybar or airbags. The rock will fall to the roadway below where city crews will assist in the clean-up and removal of debris. The removal of the rock block will greatly increase safety to travelers using the corridor.

To manage the traffic flow effectively during this period, traffic controls will be actively enforced. While the temporary closure may cause some inconvenience, it is essential to ensure the safety and resilience of the city’s infrastructure.

advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...