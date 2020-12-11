SAN LUIS OBISPO — An Indiana man was arrested on child exploitation charges stemming from an incident with a child in Los Osos, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Jordan Fields

On Sept. 25, SLO County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Los Osos, where they learned that a minor there was contacted on the internet via an online gaming platform and lewd images were sent to the victim.

A report was taken and forwarded to the San Luis Obispo County Counter Human Trafficking Team, a team comprised of investigators from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation, who assumed investigative responsibility for the continuing investigation.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, detectives learned that 20-year-old Jordan Fields of Columbus, Ind., was allegedly responsible for sending the obscene material.

The San Luis Obispo County Counter Human Trafficking Team, in cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Santa Maria and an FBI field office in Indiana, along with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana continued investigating.

Fields was contacted and interviewed by investigators from the FBI in Indiana and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 13 in Columbus, Ind. He was taken into custody and booked into the Bartholomew County Jail on charges of suspicion of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

Criminal proceedings are pending in Bartholomew County, Ind., and the investigation is ongoing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related