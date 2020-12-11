PASO ROBLES – In a special meeting tonight, Thursday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. City Council will be discussing the latest Stay at Home Order issued by Governor Newsom.

The Agenda Reads:

DISCUSSION

Business Viability and the Governor’s New Stay at Home Order T. Frutchey, City Manager Recommendation:

a. Provide a balanced level of support to local businesses in their efforts to find a path that keeps their employees and patrons safe, helps preserve their business viability, and meets community needs regarding public health and safety.

b. Authorize the Mayor to work collaboratively with the other cities to send a combined letter or multiple letters to the Governor supporting the three counties’ Board of Supervisors’ letter requesting that the three Central Coast counties be pulled from the Southern California region.

Residents should call (805)865-7276 to provide public comment via phone (the phone line will open just before the start of the meeting at 6:30 p.m.)

City Council meetings will be live-streamed and available to play later on YouTube by accessing the following link: prcity.com/youtube.

