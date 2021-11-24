Participants are encouraged to wear their best turkey costume while they run/walk

ATASCADERO — El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) 3rd Annual North County Turkey Trot is set for Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 25, at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion Bandstand.

Participants are encouraged to wear their best turkey costume while they run/walk twice around the lake. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes for adults, children, and pets.

The suggested donation for participation is $20 per individual and will help provide services to those in need in our community. There is no need to register in advance; donations will be taken at the event. Reprising their role of support are many local sponsors, including the BLoved Foundation, who has generously offered to match a large portion of individual donations.

“We are thrilled that once again BLoved has chosen to support ECHO and the North County Turkey Trot,” says Wendy Lewis, President/CEO of ECHO, “we hope the match will encourage the wonderful people of San Luis Obispo County to join together as friends and family and come out to enjoy a fun run/walk on Thanksgiving morning and support ECHO.”

For more information about ECHO, or the Trot visit echoshelter.org.

About El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO)

ECHO’s mission since 2001 is to empower people in SLO County to make positive change by providing food, shelter, and supportive services. ECHO operates three facilities in Atascadero and Paso Robles with a total bed capacity of 140, including a 60-bed shelter in Atascadero, 60-bed shelter in Paso Robles, an emergency winter shelter housing 20 individuals at Atascadero Community Church, a daily community dinner program, and shower program for homeless individuals and families throughout San Luis Obispo County.

The Atascadero Winter Emergency Shelter opened its doors on Nov. 1. Anyone seeking a hot meal and a place to sleep is welcome to check-in at ECHO, Atascadero located at 6370 Atascadero Avenue, Atascadero, between 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. nightly. In addition, ECHO is partnering with the Atascadero Community Church to offer the Winter Shelter services. The Winter Shelter is open nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. For more information, contact ECHO case managers at (805)462-FOOD (3663).

