Sitdown meals will be served from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Centennial Park

PASO ROBLES — Don’t forget, this Thursday, Nov. 25, Paso Robles will be serving sitdown Thanksgiving meals at Centennial Park Activity Center in Paso Robles.

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles is a “celebration of thanks serving over 1,500 men, women, and children from all communities, a traditional Thanksgiving meal at no cost. A true expression of community that brings diverse people together to share the day with others.”

This years dinner menu includes:

Oven Roasted Turkey

Ham

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy Dressing

Green Beans

Candied Yams

Cranberry Sauce

Rolls

Housebaked Pies

For 37 years, volunteers have made delicious handmade Thanksgiving carryout dinners for our community of friends and families. Thanksgiving for Paso Robles is 100 percent funded by donations from the community.

It takes approximately $9,000 and 200 volunteers to put on the annual dinner. Given challenging circumstances from the past two years, Chairman David Kudija says they are preparing to make 1,500 meals—300 more than usual.

Volunteers begin prepping and cooking the meals on Monday and are ready to serve almost 2,000 people by Thursday. This year there will be 70 turkeys and hams cooked for the community.

Sitdown Meal

Serving dinner from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., all are welcome to enjoy a hand-cooked sitdown Thanksgiving meal at no cost.

For more information on Thanksgiving for Paso Robles or to sign up to volunteer or donate visit thanksgivingforpasorobles.com

