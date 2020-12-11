PASO ROBLES – In a special meeting tonight, Thursday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m., the Paso Robles City Council met to discuss the latest Stay at Home Order issued by Governor Newsom that went into effect on Sunday at midnight.

After a little over two hours, more than 50 phone calls from business owners and residents, the council decided with a 5-0 vote to adhere to the purple tier restrictions.

Motion made by Mayor Martin “I move that we maintain the purple restriction level in the City of Paso Robles and that we support the redesignation of our county moving it out of the LA statistical area for the purposes of COVID evaluation that we continue our course of empathy and education using our Chamber partners and local businesses that we allow our public health officer at the county level designate what indeed is egregious or flagrant and let us know of those incidences I don’t think that we need our officers in the field making those decisions, and finally I think as far as the length and course of action I think that this would stay in effect until review is needed based on local developments or new state mandates.”

“Second, that is perfect,” said Councilman Gregory.

The decision was made to include that Mayor Martin would work with all local mayors to sign the letter to remove San Luis County from LA County.

Votes were pulled from all 5 Council Members, and the motion passed 5-0.

Full Story to follow.

