Gov. Gavin Newsom offered some relief to personal care services on Monday. He provided updated guidelines for hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, massage parlors and other beauty services to move outdoors.

Under the updated rules, all businesses must have a canopy or tent, with no more than one side. And they can’t perform a service that would require the customer to go inside.

Employees must follow CAL-OSHA protocol for outdoor jobs and be trained on emergency procedures related to heat illnesses.

Not all personal care services are allowed to move outdoors. Tattoo parlors, piercing services and electrology require hygienic environments and therefore, can’t operate outdoors.

Personal care services had to close indoor operations in counties on the state’s watchlist. San Luis Obispo County has been on the watchlist for more than a week.

The guidelines for outdoor hair salons and barbershops include:

• Employees and customers have to wear masks the entire time

• Create an outdoor reception area where guests can check in

• No handshakes, hugs or similar greetings

Nail salons can offer manicures and pedicures outside. Other services like massages, body waxing and threading are also now allowed outdoors.

Those personal care services have to follow the above guidelines, as well as:

• Workers should wear a face shield with a face covering when doing services on the face/neck that don’t allow clients to wear a mask

• Disposable gloves should be worn during the entire service

• Use single-use applicators instead of reusable ones (where necessary)

• Ask manicure clients to use hand sanitizer first

• Allow only one manicurist to work at a single station

• Offer color palettes instead of nail polish color displays

Full guidelines for hair salons and barbershops can be found here. Full guidelines for nail salons and other personal care services can be found here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related