SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County reported 93 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday to Monday.

The County reported 48 on Saturday, 28 on Sunday and 17 on Monday. It’s the first weekend in July that SLO County did not have more than 100 new cases. Total cases are now at 1,306 with 872 recovered.

Thirty-nine of the cases over the past three days were reported in North County — 19 on Saturday, six on Sunday and 14 on Monday.

Paso Robles continues to lead the County with 314 of the total cases, followed by the City of San Luis Obispo with 203, Nipomo with 191, and Atascadero with 135.

San Luis Obispo County saw current COVID-19 hospitalizations and patients in intensive care drop from 12 to 10 and five to four, respectively, over the weekend. The County has 418 people recovering from home.

The County’s active COVID-19 cases fell from an all-time high of 470 on Friday to 428 on Monday.

The County is still on the state’s watchlist. SLO County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein stated the state’s watchlist reflects numbers from the previous week.

Out of 30,378 tests conducted, 266 have been positive at the SLO Public Health Lab and 1,040 have been detected at outside labs.

