PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is gearing up for another 4th of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park, and they are in need of volunteers to make it happen.

This year’s celebration promises to be better than ever before, with an expanded Fun Zone for families, two live bands to keep the energy high, and an awe-inspiring fireworks display that will light up the night sky. With admission and parking completely free, it’s no wonder that the event has tripled in attendance over the past two years, and with July 4 falling on a Thursday this year, they are expecting an even larger crowd.

To ensure the success of this prized community event, they are looking for approximately 25 dedicated volunteers to join them. Volunteer shifts are just two hours each. Whether you’re interested in serving as a lake/pump track monitor, an exclusion zone monitor, or a parking attendant, there’s a role for everyone to play in making this celebration a success.

As a token of their appreciation for your support, volunteers will receive a commemorative t-shirt, premium parking, and a meal voucher to enjoy during your well-deserved break.

“We believe in taking good care of our volunteers because we can’t do this without them,” says Volunteer Coordinator Lovella Walker. “We appreciate anyone and everyone who steps up to assist in making this free community event a success for our attendees.”

If you’re ready to join them in making this year’s 4th of July celebration one to remember, they encourage you to email Lovella Walker at lwalker@prcity.com to sign up as a volunteer today.

For more information about the 4th of July celebration, including event details and updates, visit prcity.com/july4

Feature Image by Brittany App

