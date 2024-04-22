PASO ROBLES — On Friday April 18, at 11:24 a.m. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a aircraft off the runway at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport, located at 4900 Wing Way.

First arriving firefighters found an aircraft 300 feet off the runway that had flipped over and was on its roof. Upon making access to the plane, three people needed assistance getting out. The plane was noted to be leaking fuel from both wings, which firefighters controlled while extricating the patients. In all, two patients were treated at the scene, and one was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Two fire engines, a truck, a heavy rescue, an airport crash rescue and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the City’s automatic aid agreement one battalion chief and one fire engine responded from CAL FIRE/SLO County. A total of 15 firefighters responded to the emergency with additional assistance provided by the Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance Service.

The scene was turned over to the NTSB for further investigation.

