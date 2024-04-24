Trustees approve Jennifer Loftus as next superintendent

PASO ROBLES — Trustees voted to officially approve Jennifer Loftus to serve as the new superintendent for Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD). During the Tuesday, April 16 meeting, Loftus signed her agreement accompanied by her family.

Board President Nathan Williams welcomed Loftus: “We have brought back one of our own, former Bearcat and one who has family within our neighborhoods, within the Paso Robles district.”

Loftus was chosen after an extensive search to replace current Superintendent Curt Dubost, who will be retiring. She will officially begin her position on July 1.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be standing here as your new incoming superintendent,” said Loftus who thanked the board, staff, and teachers at the district, and parents and students.

“One of the things that makes Paso Robles such a unique special place is our rich diversity,” added Loftus. “I see that as our strength and i am committed to ensuring that every student regardless of background has the support and resources needed to succeed.”

Loftus has a 26-year career in education, serving in many roles such as assistant principal, principal, director of administrative services, director of teaching & learning/ interim assistant superintendent, adjunct professor, a state consultant in early childhood services, and most recently, as the executive director of educational services of the Santa Maria Bonita School District.

The board unanimously approved for Loftus to serve as the district’s next superintendent.

Trustees also discussed a timeline for the school moves.

In January, the district made the decision to close the Georgia Brown Elementary School campus for the 2024-25 school year. The decision came after it was decided that the campus was not safe for students to attend. In February, trustees approved to move the Georgia Brown Elementary School Dual Immersion (DI) Program to the Daniel Lewis Middle School (LMS) and seventh- and eighth-graders to the Flamson Middle School (FMS).

A week-by-week moving schedule has been set in motion. Staff has been instructed to begin packing and moving as soon as possible. Throughout the summer staff will be making moves and reconfiguring campuses to accomodate the moves. Staff is expected to have everything packed by June 10 for movers.

Trustee Sandra Williams asked Assistant Project Coordinator, Facilities and Planning Britiany Baker what makes her most nervous about the move.

“Not having everything packed and having to spend time packing when we could be using that time moving and working on projects,” answered Baker.

Trustees asked if volunteers are needed to help with the move. There is a volunteer program in the works to assist teachers and staff with the move.

The next Paso Robles Joint Unified School District meeting is scheduled for May 14 at 6 p.m.

