PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) heard from many during public comment on a wide range of topics for the Tuesday, Nov. 9 meeting.

Parents, teachers, and community members spoke on various topics, including raises for teachers, the possible closure of school campuses, and denying a vaccine mandate for students.

PRJUSD received various sweet donations from the community.

Kimberly Bikle has donated $200.00 in support of the Paso Robles High School Equity Club. Albertsons has donated Halloween candy in support of Paso Robles High School Leadership events, valued at $3,000. Trader Joe’s has donated 30 pumpkins in support of Bearkitten CTE Program valued at $109. SESLOC Credit Union has donated $419.63 to support Kermit King Elementary Schools’ Physical Education program.

On Oct. 27, Trustee Jim Reed resigned from the school board to move to Texas to be closer to his family. Following his resignation, the Board is now looking to appoint a new individual to fill the vacant spot.

Jim Lynett, executive director of the Paso Robles Public Educators (PRPE), sent in comments declaring their support of appointing Jim Cogan as he was the next runner-up during the last trustee election. However, it was clarified by Superintendent Dubost that they cannot appoint a new trustee but must follow the appointment process.

Rather than follow through with a special election, which would cost the district approximately $200,000, the Board approved to go through with a provisional appointment process.

The provisional appointment process is as follows:

Nov. 10, Publicize the vacancy and make the application packet available at the PRJUSD District Office and online at pasoschools.org.

Nov. 24, Application Deadline. Completed application must be received by 4:30 p.m. at the District Office.

Nov. 29, 3 p.m. Special Board Meeting to determine the minimum qualifications of all applicants.

Dec. 7, 5 p.m. (or earlier depending on number of applications) Special Board Meeting to conduct interviews for all qualified applicants.

Dec. 14, Before the Regular Board Meeting with new Trustee being sworn in immediately.

This appointment is for one year (ending Nov. 30, 2022) until the next election on Nov. 8, 2022. The minimum qualifications for applicants include at least 18 years old, registered to vote, a citizen of the United States, and live within the school district.

The Board then approved a change order for the George H. Flamson Middle School temporary campus. The change order covers the cost for sewage repair and clean-up of modular building #26. The total cost of the change order is $54,921.90 from Measure M Funds. Staff continues to negotiate with parties to finalize remaining costs, which can be addressed through the retention process.

Trustees approved the change order with an amendment that the cost comes first from developmental fees or the general fund if possible. However, if the funds cannot come from those paying the repair costs, it will be paid for with Measure M funds.

With a 4-2 vote (Bausch and Baker voted no), the Board approved a proposal from Walters Ventures, Inc. to extend the project schedule for DSA (Division of the State Architect) IOR (Inspector of Record) services for Glen Speck Elementary School.

Delays in the project schedule require that the Inspector of Record (required by the Division of State Architect) contract be extended. The total cost is $219,880 from Measure M Funds.

Baker and Bausch also voted no to approve a proposal from Earth Systems, Inc. The proposal was again to extend testing and inspection services for Glen Speck Elementary School.

Delays in the project schedule require the extension of services for testing and inspection to be extended. These services are required by the Division of State Architect. The extension will result in a cost of $400,000 from Measure M funds.

Paso Robles Diversity Panel will be holding a Town Hall Unity Workshop in Bearcat Hall at Paso Robles High School on Nov. 17. Superintendent Dr. Dubost will be acting as a moderator at the meeting along with available Board Trustees.

The workshop is open to the public and is an opportunity for the community to come together to brainstorms ways to unify Paso Robles. For more information on the workshop and Paso Robles Diversity Panel visit, pasodiversity.com.

The next regularly scheduled school board meeting is Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

