PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is planning to open its schools for the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 20 with multiple options for students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The District formed seven committees for its Reopening Schools Task Force that released its draft planning document to the public on June 17. The PRJUSD Reopening Schools Task Force, with input from various stakeholders, has developed documents, presentations, and resources that continue to grow and are available on its website, www.pasoschools.org/.

The committees are the following — Health and Safety, Fiscal, Staffing, Educational Services, Special Programs and Considerations, Food and Nutrition, and Social-Emotional Supports.

According to the District, more than 80 staff members will give input and guidance to these committees. Parents have been surveyed, and over 2,300 parents responded to questions to assist in planning, as well as 400 staff members.

The District will also be strictly following the San Luis County public health ordinances and state guidelines for reopening schools in the fall.

“The results of our parent and staff surveys indicate a strong majority of respondents want to return to as close as we can safely and reasonably get to a traditional school in August,” District officials stated. “We are working very hard to determine how best to do that. We are also affording an equal priority to the other 20 percent of parents and staff who require or prefer a continuation of enhanced and improved distance learning or independent study options.”

The District stated it would have options for students and families who are not comfortable returning to school at this time. There will also be options for students in both blended learning and distance learning models, by request.

“Failure is not an Option: We believe in public education,” District officials stated. “We believe in our schools and the importance of reopening traditional schools. We believe in our teachers and all staff. We believe our staff makes a difference in the lives of our students and they have distinct significance in the lives of our children. We believe children learn from each other, and that socialization is key to a child’s success.”

The District will present its formal plan for reopening to the PRJUSD School Board on July 14 or July 21.

The PRJUSD School Board meets Tuesday, June 23, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m. Meetings can be viewed on YouTube.

