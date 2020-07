A grass fire burned three acres Sunday afternoon, July 19, along Highway 41 and Highway 46 near the Cholame Y, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, Cal Fire SLO reported being at a fire burning east of Shandon near the Cholame Y. At 4:27, Cal Fire SLO reported it was contained at three acres and that crews would be in the area for a couple of hours dealing with hot spots.

