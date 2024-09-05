New PEO Chapter YD joins in doubling opportunities for scholarships and financial aid in North County

PASO ROBLES — Responding to sustained growth in membership and increased community awareness, Paso Robles now boasts an active membership of two complementary chapters of PEO — Philanthropic Educational Organization. The new Chapter YD joins Chapter HL in working towards a common goal of raising funds to provide educational opportunities and emergency financial assistance to women in north San Luis Obispo County.

“We’re excited to announce the recently organized Chapter YD, a second PEO chapter here in Paso Robles, adding in both membership and scholarship funding opportunities for our local community,” said PEO Chapter YD President Molly Neylan. “Chapter HL and Chapter YD will work seamlessly together towards the same PEO goals, while offering a daytime and evening meeting option for members.”

Chapter HL, which was organized in 1932 and meets the second Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m., has helped 68 women with awards totaling over $157,200 in financial support since 2002. The new Chapter YD, chartered in February, meets monthly on the third Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to better accommodate the schedules of working women.

The two PEO Paso Robles chapters award grants and scholarships to women based on achievement and need, and they also assist candidates in applying for the organization’s local, California, and PEO International loans, grants, and scholarship programs. Membership in PEO is open to women 18 years old and older.

For information about the two PEO Paso Robles chapters and the many sources of educational funding and support available for women locally through the organization, visit PEOpaso.org

Feature Image: PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has opened a new Chapter YD, meets monthly on the third Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to better accommodate the schedules of working women. Photos provided by PEO

