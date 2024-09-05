Castillo aims to enhance school board transparency and support for Paso Robles educators and families

PASO ROBLES — Leo Castillo, a retired Army veteran of 22 years, has officially announced his candidacy for the Paso Robles School Board in the upcoming election on Nov. 5. Having lived in Paso Robles for over a decade, Castillo has consistently and intimately been involved in the local community.

His commitment to the idea of “it takes a village” is prevalent in his actions. Having sat on nonprofit boards like The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center as a member and board president for six years, the Boys & Girls Club of the Central Coast for one year, a planning commissioner for the City of Paso Robles for two years, and the current Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Commander Post 10965 to name a few.

After his retirement, Castillo was drawn to working with the youth and completed his internship at Almond Acres Charter Academy. After three years, he moved on to an opportunity at Camp Roberts as a federal technician with a specializationin logistics management. Castillo has a desire to do for others and make an impact on those around him in a positive and meaningful way.

“I am running for a seat at the table to aid a panel in an optimal way that aims to ameliorate past sufferings that were felt up until 2022,” Castillo said. He is hopeful to bring a perspective of accountability, family support, and, most of all, efficiency to construct a cohesiveness between the corpus of the district and the community to create a stronger communal body that is palpable for all Paso Robles residents.”

Castillo plans to emphasize community engagement to build a more transparent board for the community and to support the hardworking teachers, staff, students, and families that assist in raising our youth in our small town. This is their village.

Castillo has always relied on “his village,” being a military man and not always having family near it. He has taken members of his community to help with family and beyond. In turn, these people have become family. This bittersweet fact came to fruition after the passing of his 10-year-old son Logan due to a bout with cancer three years ago. Castillo’scommunity rallied to support him and his family without question. This is why the spirit of “it takes a village” resonates so strongly with Castillo.

Castillo is eager, excited, and motivated to be a positive force for the community in the hope of reciprocating the kindness and aid that many members of the community showed for him and his family. It is his aspiration to have the support of all voters this coming election day, as well as his pledge to do right for the small town that he loves and is proud to call home, Paso Robles.

