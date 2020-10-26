SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong reported that San Luis Obispo County has once again set a record number of registered voters — 184,050, eclipsing the last record of 176,343 set during the Presidential Primary election earlier this year. Furthermore, an unprecedented number of Vote By Mail (VBM) ballots have already been voted and returned to the Election Department: 82,795, 45% of total registered voters.

DEADLINE TO REQUEST VOTE-BY-MAIL BALLOTS TO BE MAILED

Tuesday, Oct. 27, is the last day for requests for VBM ballots to be mailed. This cut-off date allows time for the vote-by-mail ballot to be mailed to the voter and returned by Election Day. Voters who require a VBM ballot are encouraged to call the Election Office at 805-781-5228 or email elections@co.slo.ca.us. Vote-by-mail ballots are still available after this date but only to voters present at the County Clerk-Recorder’s offices or at the 23 Voter Service Center.

If a voter requested a vote-by-mail ballot and has not yet received the ballot, they are urged to contact the Clerk-Recorder’s Office immediately so their ballot can be replaced. Voters can also check on the status of their vote-by-mail ballot on the web at www.slovote.com.

Voters must sign their ballot identification envelope containing the ballot. Without the voter’s signature, the ballot cannot be counted.

New legislation allows election officials to accept voted vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 17 days after Election Day. However, vote-by-mail ballots that are personally delivered to the County Clerk-Recorder’s offices or at a Voter Service Center in San Luis Obispo County must be received by the close of the polls (8 p.m.) on Election Day to be counted.

If anyone has questions concerning the election or their vote-by-mail ballot, contact the County Clerk-Recorder, Elections Division at 805-781-5228.

MISSED THE VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE? IT’S NOT TOO LATE TO VOTE!

Voters who missed the 15-day close of registration deadline can complete a Conditional Voter Registration or Same-Day Registration process and cast their ballots at the County Elections Offices up to and including Election Day and at 23 Voter Service Centers during the four days of voting between Oct. 31 to Nov. 3. All votes will be counted after the election official verifies the voter’s registration and confirms the voter has not yet voted elsewhere in the current election.

To avoid the lines at polling places on Election Day, voters are encouraged to visit the County Elections Office before Election Day.

Office locations and regular business hours:

• San Luis Obispo, County Government Center

1055 Monterey St.

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

• Atascadero, North County Service Center

Atascadero Library, 2nd Floor

6565 Capistrano Ave.

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

