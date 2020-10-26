SAN LUIS OBISPO — The SLO County YMCA received $26,000 in donations from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County to support Camp CARE, a safe CDC compliant day camp for working families. Camp CARE currently provides full and half-day school day learning support for children in grades K-6 in San Luis Obispo County.

Camp CARE is made possible in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo Disaster Support Fund. The program is offered at a low cost to families, and additional financial assistance is also available.

The Y follows SLO County Public Health and CDC guidelines in running such programs in regards to staff ratios, social distancing, masks, temperature monitoring and sanitization. All staff are provided specific training on CDC safety standards and procedures.

The SLO County Y has been a leader in providing afterschool childcare programs and day camps for youth in the county for over 30 years and has been actively involved in the emergency childcare task force since the school closures.

Parents in need of care can visit www.sloymca.org/campcare for information.

