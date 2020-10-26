Local company donates Halloween thank you to donors

Halloween week sounds like a perfect week to donate blood and it is even more so now, thanks to a Central Coast company.

Scarecrow Vampire Fangs have partnered with Vitalant to give blood donors timely thank you gift. All blood donors who give now through Oct. 31 will receive a pair of customizable costume vampire fangs. Scarecrow Vampire Fangs has supplied costume fangs to such movies as “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” “Interview with a Vampire,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Blade,” among others.

Donors can give at the following donation centers and community blood drives:

• San Luis Obispo Donation Center — 4119 Broad St. #100, San Luis Obispo

• Santa Maria Donation Center – 1770 S. Broadway, Santa Maria

• Los Osos Community Blood Drive at the Grocery Outlet, Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 1 to 6 p.m., 1130 Los Osos Valley Rd.

• Arroyo Grande High School Community Blood Drive, Thursday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 495 Valley Rd., Arroyo Grande

• Allan Hancock College Community Blood Drive, Thursday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 800 S. College, Santa Maria

• Oasis Senior Center Community Blood Drive, Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 420 Soares Ave., Santa Maria

Canceled Blood Drives Continue During Pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, canceled high school and college blood drives make it challenging to maintain a sufficient blood supply for cancer patients and others in need.

“Blood donors are increasingly needed at donation centers and community blood drives to make up the shortfall from canceled school blood drives,” said Mona Kleman, Senior Manager of Donor Recruitment at Vitalant. “Having a great community partner like Scarecrow Vampire Fangs makes donating fun. We’re not vampires. But we do need your blood to help save lives.”

Vitalant needs to collect over 300 units per day to meet the needs of local patients along the Central Coast.

All Blood Donations are Tested for COVID-19 Antibodies

Vitalant continues to test blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies to find potential donors who could give convalescent plasma in the future. Donors whose blood tests positive for antibodies can help a COVID-19 patient with their plasma, while their other blood components could help a cancer patient, trauma victim or someone with another serious medical condition. Testing positive for antibodies also puts donors on a unique track to donate convalescent plasma regularly — and join others as part of the COVID Rescue Team — to help even more COVID-19 patients.

How to Donate Blood

To learn more and schedule an appointment to give, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25- VITAL (877-258-4825).

