COUNTY — The 2020 Tip-A-Cop dinners that begin this week in San Luis Obispo County will be drive-thrus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local law enforcement officers have teamed up with local restaurants to provide dinner. San Luis Obispo County officers will trade in their badges and meet people at one of our four drive-thru locations, where so you can bring a delicious meal home.

Order tickets and get more information at www.sosc.org/slocountytipacops.

Drive-Thru Details

• Cambria: Wednesday, Oct. 28, meals prepared by Sow’s Ear, $25 per meal

Meal Choices: short ribs with mashed pototoes, veggie, salad and bread or pepper pasta with salad and bread

Pick Up Times: 4-5 p.m. or 5-6 p.m. (drive-thru curbside)

Pick Up Location: Cambria Veterans Memorial Building

1000 Main St., Cambria

• North County: Monday, Nov. 9, Meals provided by Jack’s Grill, Dinner for 4 — $100, Dinner for 8 — $200

Meal: Sliced smoked tri-tip, coleslaw, ranch beans, garlic bread, BBQ sauce, bottle of wine, dessert

Pick Up Times: 5-6 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. (drive-thru curbside)

Pick Up Location: Jack’s Bar and Grill, 509 S Main St., Templeton

• San Luis Obispo: Tuesday, Nov. 10, Meals prepared by Mo’s Smokehouse

BBQ Dinner for 4 — $100 — 1 slab of ribs (12 ribs), 1/2 chicken (4 pieces), 1 pint of beans, 1 pint of potato salad, bottle of wine, dessert.

Dinner for 8 — $200 — 2 slabs of ribs (24 ribs), 1 chicken (8 pieces), 2 pints of beans, 2 pints of potato salad, bottle of wine, dessert

Pick Up Times: 5-6 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. (drive-thru curbside)

Pick Up Location: American Legion Hall (SLO Veteran’s Hall), 1661 Mill St, San Luis Obispo

• South County: Wednesday, Nov. 11, Meals prepared by Mo’s Smokehouse BBQ

BBQ Dinner for 4 — $100 — 1 slab of ribs (12 ribs), 1/2 chicken (4 pieces), 1 pint of beans, 1 pint of potato salad, bottle of wine, dessert.

Dinner for 8 — $200 — 2 slabs of ribs (24 ribs), 1 chicken (8 pieces), 2 pints of beans, 2 pints of potato salad, bottle of wine, dessert

Pick Up Times: 5-6 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. (drive-thru curbside)

Pick Up Location: TBD in South County

All of the proceeds raised from the dinners will benefit Special Olympics San Luis Obispo County athletes. If you cannot make it to one of the SLO County Drive-Thru Tip-A-Cops, support Special Olympics by making a donation.

