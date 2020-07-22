AVILA BEACH — A grass fire north of Avila Beach burned 5 acres and was 50 percent contained Wednesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The fire was first reported north of Avila Beach at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday. Resources were called in from across San Luis Obispo County. Traffic being blocked at See Canyon Road and San Luis Bay Drive.

The moderately spreading fire was in the 3200 block of Meadowbrook Lane near See Canyon Road. Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County Fire Department stated it had the potential to grow to 200 acres. No structures were immediately threatened.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related