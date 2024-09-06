Recent high school graduate Bianca Rangel, 17, faces aggressive treatment for stage 4-B Hodgkin’s lymphoma

PASO ROBLES — The community is rallying around one young woman after she received an unexpected cancer diagnosis. Recently graduated from Paso Robles High School, 17-year-old Bianca Rangel was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in late July. It was later confirmed that she is at Stage 4-B, the most advanced stage of the cancer.

“I have found strength within that I did not know I had,” Magdalena Rangel told Paso Robles Press regarding her daughter’s new diagnosis. “To see your daughter going through chemo and losing her hair little by little every day and finally having to shave your daughter’s hair was a very emotional and tear-jerking time. I have wished that I could take over her sickness and be me who is lying on the hospital bed.”

Due to aggressive chemotherapy treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Bianca Rangel began to lose her hair. Photos provided by Sara Dobroth

Bianca began an aggressive chemotherapy in early August as part of her cancer treatment. Aggressive treatment is needed due to a large mass in her chest that is compressing her upper lungs and heart. She was diagnosed after experiencing some sudden fainting. After testing at Sierra Vista Medical Center (now Adventist Health Sierra Vista), the tumor was discovered, and Rangel was transferred to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera. From there, Bianca was transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA).

Bianca, who explains the experience has been a rollercoaster, told Paso Robles Press, “This may sound strange but I honestly am extremely grateful that I got diagnosed when I did. I am old enough to understand the doctors and explain to them how I feel properly. Other oncology patients aren’t as fortunate as me and I pray for them and their families. Some patients are too young to understand what is happening to them, some may not have a community to lean against, others may not speak the language. I’m lucky to have everything that I do.”

Biana Rangel decided to finalize the loss of her hair by shaving her head with her family by her side, after a Hodgkin’slymphoma diagnosis. Photos provided by Sara Dobroth

A GoFundME page was created to help offset the expenses associated with Bianca’s treatment.

“Since the first day of diagnosis, we have been overwhelmed by the community support. Barbecues and fundraisers have popped up spearheaded by people who have loved Bianca and the Rangel family,” Sara Dobroth, another mother figure to Rangel, told Paso Robles Press. “I really can’t go anywhere in town without people coming up to me inquiring about how much they love and are praying for Bianca. It has been so inspiring to witness.”

Over $25,000 has been raised for Bianca on the GoFundMe page alone.

Magdalena, expressed her deep gratitude for all forms of support the family has received during this time. “Thank you for all your love, support, thoughtful messages and prayers during this time. I am forever grateful to our family, friends, and community for all the love and support that our daughter Bianca has received since her diagnosis.”

Bianca served as senior class president, was a four-year cheerleader, and spent four years on the stunt team. She was a member of the Superintendent Student Advisory Committee for two years, was a Bearkitten pathway completer, earned second place for early childhood education for Skills USA state competition, and State Seal of Biliteracy. And as if that was not enough, Rangel was Homecoming Queen her senior year. Outside of school, Bianca was a dedicated camp counselor, lifeguard, and swim instructor at the Paso Robles Sports Club.

Dobroth said that in the months leading up Bianca’s diagnosis, she had been experiencing some strange symptoms that led to several doctor’s visits.

“Bianca had been suffering from odd symptoms for many months prior to her diagnosis,” Dobroth told Paso Robles Press. “During the [California Mid-State Fair] she was having issues that were concerning. For instance, having problems with taking deep breaths and she was having strange bruises on her legs for no reason. Little did she know she had a large tumor that was actually putting pressure on her heart, upper lung, and some of her major veins and arteries in her chest.”

Bianca further explained that she first felt that something was wrong with her towards the end of stunt season her junior year. But things seemed to get worse this January when she was on the competitive cheerleading and stunt team at PRHS.

Bianca Rangel was a four-year cheerleader and stunt teammate while at Paso Robles High School. Photos provided by Sara Dobroth

“I would easily get short of breath however I was a high school student and didn’t think much of it, simply thought I wasn’t conditioned enough so I dismissed it and completed both seasons. Slowly throughout the season I noticed I kept falling short of breath,” Bianca said, adding that she continually felt defeated as she had to take breaks to catch her breath. Tapes of her performances during that time showed her breathing significantly heavier than her other teammates.

Bianca has now completed two rounds of chemotherapy. Throughout those rounds, she toughed it out through both COVID-19 and pneumonia. Due to treatment, Bianca has begun to lose her hair. Though it is a symptom she expected, it doesn’t make it any easier. Throughout the remainder of her treatments, Bianca will be traveling to Los Angeles a few times of week to ensure her bloodwork remains stable. Her third round of chemotherapy will begin on Sept. 11.

“To me it’s important to set standards for myself in the sense of my manners to every person who assist me during these times. I also think to myself ‘I may be in pain but I will not take that out on others.’ When I feel good I try and make those around me feel good too, by complementing them or cracking jokes. For my hospital care team, I understand it’shard being in the medical field,” Bianca shared about how she finds grace throughout even the hardest moments of her diagnosis and how she treats those around her. “Alternating through patients who feel good to others who could be violently ill. It must be difficult to go through that, even if they are trained. Which is why I do what I do. Similarly for my family that takes care of me at home, mainly my mom, when I feel good I try and make it very well known I feel good because I couldn’t imagine how it must make them feel seeing me at my lowest moments. Plus my mom takes care of me extremely well. I don’t know how I’ll ever me able to repay her. My words will never be enough nor will I ever have then correctly to describe my gratitude to her.”

Bianca has a steady stream of support from her family who are constantly by her side, and the growing extended family throughout the community.

“She always has a smile on her face. Staying with her for a week in the hospital, we laughed 10 times more than we cried,” Dobroth said of Bianca’s spirit. “She has such a level of maturity about how she is choosing to fight her cancer. First of all, she is so matter-of-fact when things don’t go her way. There truly is no room in her life for a pity party. She wants to focus on the positive aspects of everything.”

Bianca continues to find joy every day, either by FaceTiming with friends but most of all from her siblings. She told Paso Robles Press that she finds motivation during difficult times by distracting herself, looking into the future, and especially being mindful with her verbiage — she speaks in future tense and using encouraging words with herself.

“I tell myself all the time, it’s going to get worse before it gets better, and that’s OK because it’s going to get better,” she shared.

Bianca added, “Honestly the largest contributor to my mindset is the knowing that I have such a large amazing support system. The Paso community, my loved ones, have been nothing but absolutely incredible and supportive to me and my family. Hearing and seeing all the fundraisers that my family, workplace, other businesses and the high school have done for me is truly one of the largest blessings.”

Bianca was recently accepted into the competitive Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program at Community Based Education and Development College (CBD College) in Los Angeles. Class is set to begin in October, but Bianca will be delaying her start in the program due to completing the rest of her chemotherapy treatments, which are set to be completed around Thanksgiving. She looks forward to beginning the program in January.

“My 18th birthday is coming up soon which I’m extremely excited for,” said Bianca. “I know that whether I’m home or in the hospital it’ll be celebrated differently than all the other years. However I’m simply grateful that I will be blessed with another year under my belt.”

You can find Rangel’s GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/support-bianca-rangels-fight-against-lymphoma

Feature Image: Bianca Rangel is seen in one of her hospital beds. She is seeking treatment at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. Photos provided by Sara Dobroth

