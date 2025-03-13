Event caps 10 days of festivities, featuring top local chefs, women-owned wineries, and a vision for future growth

NORTH COUNTY — To close the end of a week celebrating women, At Her Table’s “Untamed” Dinner took place on Sunday, March 9, at the Bamboo Nursery in Paso Robles. At Her Table is a movement dedicated to elevating awareness, support, and connection among entrepreneurs in the food, beverage, and lodging industry along the Central Coast. Its mission is to celebrate diverse achievements, with a special focus on highlighting women’s contributions during Women’s History Month and beyond.

Throughout the past 10 days, the community enjoyed over 30 offerings with over 200 participating businesses to celebrate Women’s History Month. Many of the events that spanned the Central Coast quickly sold out and concluded with the At Her Table Women’s Week Festival at the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero. The free-to-the-public festival featured over 70 vendors on a sunny day with live music, delicious foods, and refreshing drinks.

Founded in 2021 by Michelle Barrera during the COVID-19 pandemic, At Her Table was inspired by the success of the Re:Her movement in Los Angeles. Barrera sought to create a similar initiative in the Central Coast, empowering women in hospitality. The response was overwhelmingly positive, and what started as a small festival rapidly grew into a network of over 300 members by 2023. At Her Table has been instrumental in supporting women entrepreneurs and continues to expand its reach.

advertisement

In January 2025, Chef Candice Custodio took over as executive director for At Her Table. Custodio, a renowned chef and founder of the Central Coast’s first Latin-inspired supper club, Club SupSup, brings a wealth of experience and a passion for fostering community. Under her leadership, At Her Table plans to expand its programming, mentorship opportunities, and annual events to further support women in hospitality.

“We work to empower women in food, lodging, hospitality, and beverage,” Custodio said. “This year we expanded a little bit to include makers as well. Normally we have one weeklong festivity with our members. They put up events and we just kind of help foster ticket sales and people coming. This year we are going to be expanding, we’re gonna be doing something every month, and we’re hoping to expand membership up too, as far north as we can go, and even to Santa Barbara.”

This year’s theme for the Untamed Dinner, “Elements: Earth, Water & Fire,” featured three local chefs creating a four-course feast using open-fire cooking techniques. Guests enjoyed carefully paired wines from women-owned wineries, all while dining under the stars.

Featured Chefs:

Chef Dominique Benavidez (Agridulce)

Chef Karen Hutchison (Healing Harvest)

Chef Marleigh Dunlap (Antiguo Live Fire)

Participating Wineries:

Epoch Estate Wines

Jada Vineyard & Winery

Pelletiere Estate Vineyard and Winery

Ulloa Cellars

Thibido Wines

Nancy Ulloa, owner and winemaker of Ulloa Cellars, has been involved with At Her Table since its inception. Specializing in unique white wines “infused with love and a little bit of magic.”

“I have been involved with At Her Table since it’s beginning, since her beginning a few years ago … When the organization was founded, it was just so refreshing and exciting to see that there was space … someone was creating space for all of us to come together, collaborate, and uplift each other,” Ulloa told Paso Robles Press.

Ulloa is excited to see how the organization will expand under Custodio and is grateful for all of the people At Her Table has connected her with.

“I think there’s definitely many ways that I have been benefited and impacted by the organization,” Ulloa explains.”Number one, it has allowed me to meet a lot of women that have very similar values in the community, who are very creative and very talented. And the ability for us to have the gateway to meet each other, collaborate and also highlight each other’s business has been so powerful.”

As the new executive director, Custodio envisions growing At Her Table beyond its annual celebration. She plans to introduce year-round programming, including monthly events, mentorship programs, and scholarships.

Custodio, a chef by profession, was inspired by Barrera’s work and felt a strong responsibility to continue the movement. “When I heard that [Barrera] was passing it on, I was in the position to take it,” she said. “I couldn’t allow it to die knowing that I could take it and kind of take that baton and continue it.”

Looking ahead, Custodio is planning a month-long festival in 2026, kicking off in Atascadero and featuring events in multiple cities.

To learn more about At Her Table, visit athertable.com

Feature Image: Feature chefs from the At Her Table Untamed Dinner on Sunday, March 9 from left: Chef Marleigh Dunlap, Chef Dominique Benavidez and Chef Karen Hutchison speaking with the microphone about her dish and being a part of the event. Photo by Camille DeVaul

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...