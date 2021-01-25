SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Health sent out a press release stating that services and activities under the Purple Tier part of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, such as outdoor dining and personal services, may resume immediately in San Luis Obispo County.

The press release came after officials with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced they were ending the Regional Stay at Home orders for all California Regions.

According to state officials, they lifted the Regional Stay at Home Order for all regions because ICU bed capacity projection for the next four weeks has improved. SLO County Public Health says that COVID-19 transmission is still widespread, and the current local daily average of COVID-19 cases and positivity rate places SLO County into the Purple Tier.

“We welcome this news in SLO County, as our ICU bed capacity is well above the rest of the region, but many restrictions are still in place because COVID-19 is widespread here,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, the County Public Health Officer. “We thank the community for continuing to wear masks, stay at least six feet apart, get tested, and refrain from social gatherings outside of your social bubble to help us stop the surge and hopefully allow us to move into the Red Tier.”

What’s Open and What’s Closed Under Purple Tier

Activities that may continue or reopen indoors with modifications under the Purple Tier include:

• Critical infrastructure sectors (including medical and dental care, child and daycare, grocery stores, schools if already open, etc.)

• Entertainment production (including recordings of performances with no live in-person audience)

• Hair salons and barbershops

• Hotels and lodging

• Limited services (Laundromats, dry cleaners, auto repair shops, car washes, landscapers, door-to-door sales services, pet grooming, dog walking, etc.)

• Personal care services (skincare services; nail services; body art professionals, tattoo parlors, and piercing shops; massage services, etc.)

• Retail – increase to 25% maximum capacity (from 20%)

• Shopping centers – Max 25% capacity, close common areas, close food courts

Activities that may resume outdoors only with modifications under the Purple Tier include:

• Campgrounds and RV parks

• Cardrooms and satellite wagering

• Day camps

• Dining at restaurants

• Drive-in movie theaters

• Family entertainment centers (kart racing, mini-golf, batting cages, etc.)

• Gatherings:

Masks and physical distancing required

No more than three separate households attend (including the host’s)

Gatherings should be 2 hours or less

Those with symptoms must not attend

Those at high risk of severe illness strongly encouraged not to attend

Singing, shouting, chanting, cheering, or exercising strongly discouraged

Gyms and fitness centers (including dance studios)

Live outdoor drive-in performances

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Playgrounds and outdoor recreation facilities (including campgrounds and RV parks)

Wineries

Worship services – including wedding ceremonies and funerals.

Sectors or activities that must remain closed under the Purple Tier:

• Amusement parks (including water parks)

• Offices (except remote work)

• Bars, breweries, and distilleries (where no meal provided; follow restaurant guidance where a meal is provided)

• Bowling alleys

• Community centers, convention centers, and concert venues

• Indoor pools, hot tubs, saunas, and steam rooms

• Indoor playgrounds

• Indoor recreation, fitness, dance

• Indoor movie theaters

• Live audience sports (including adult rec leagues, games, and tournaments)

Other Important Restrictions:

• Californians must continue to wear masks when they are outside of their own home.

• Leisure and non-essential travel – 14-day self-quarantine required for visitors and returning California residents (Essential travel includes: work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.)

In order to move to the next tier, SLO County must remain in the Purple Tier for at least three weeks and meet the State’s Adjusted Case Rate and Testing Positivity criteria for the next less restrictive tier for the prior two consecutive weeks. The County must also meet the health equity criteria to demonstrate the county’s ability to address the most impacted communities within SLO County. CDPH will assess indicators weekly on Mondays and release updated tier assignments on Tuesdays, and that tier assignment will go into effect on Wednesday.

For more information regarding COVID-19, visit ReadySLO.org

