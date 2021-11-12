Candice Sanders named new Executive Director of Cancer Support Community

PASO ROBLES — The Cancer Support Community California Central Coast (CSC-CCC) has announced Candice Sanders as their new Executive Director. Sanders is an Ovarian Cancer survivor and served as former Development Director at CSC-CCC.

CSC-CCC is a local non-profit, supporting the social and emotional needs of cancer patients and their families at no charge. They offer services to the whole family, no matter what stage of cancer or recovery.

“I am absolutely thrilled. I am so happy to be here. The Cancer Support Community means so much to me. To come and serve as executive director is a dream come true,” says Sanders.

Sanders hopes to lead CSC-CCC in reaching further into the community, especially the underserved, which their new virtual services can hopefully help with.

She explains, “There is a lot that I want to do. Specifically, some of the things I would love to do is to garner more brand awareness and let people know that we are here and we are a resource for them.”

Sanders also looks forward to expanding its Hispanic programs and availability.

The CSC-CCC Lights of Hope fundraiser is also returning to the Downtown City Park for its tenth anniversary. Last year’s Lights of Hope event was canceled due to COVID restrictions.

“This year, we are excited to be able to gather together to serve our community to light up the trees in the downtown City Park, and those lights will sparkle through the winter season,” says Sanders.

On Friday, Nov. 26, the Paso Robles City Park trees will be lit for Lights of Hope in honor of those affected by cancer.

Each year, the City of Paso Robles collaborates with CSC-CCC to light up the Downtown City Park trees to kick off the holiday season. The lights are put up and sponsored by the Cancer Support Community as a fundraising opportunity to support their mission “so that no one faces cancer alone.”

CSC-CCC is currently looking for sponsors to lit of the trees this holiday season. Members of the community can sponsor a tree, branch, limb, or bulb as a tribute to cancer patients, survivors, and those lost to cancer while shining a light on the CSC-CCC mission and creating a festive environment for our local community during the holidays.

“We are looking forward to seeing a lot of people come out and help shine a light on our mission so that no one faces cancer alone,” says Sanders.

While Lights of Hope is celebrating its tenth anniversary, the City will coincidently be celebrating its 35th Annual Downtown Lighting Ceremony.

With the help of CSC-CCC, seventeen trees will be lit up to begin the holiday festivities. Families can enjoy hot chocolate, music, caroling, and cookies, all while spreading the mission of a good cause.

“The lights of hope are our way to beautify the City Park for the holidays, but they are also are there to raise awareness as well as funds for our program in a unique and special way,” says Sanders.

Lights of Hope and the 35th Annual Downtown Lighting Ceremony is on Friday, Nov. 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information or to become a sponsor, visit cscslo.org/Support-Our-Work/Lights-of-Hope or pasoroblesdowntown.org/downtown-event/35th-annual-downtown-lighting-ceremony/

