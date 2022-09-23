Leyva announced he sold the restaurant to a ‘progressive group with multiple restaurants locally’

PASO ROBLES — It was announced that Senor Sanchos, a popular Mexican restaurant in Paso Robles, has been sold to a new owner. The restaurant’s now previous owner Carlos Leyva posted the announcement to social media on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Leyva opened Senor Sanchos in 1990 at its original location on Spring Street, later adding a second location on Creston Road. The original location on Spring Street closed in 2014.

“To my absolutely wonderful amazing community, employees past and present, vendors, contractors, city workers, emergency responders, and most of all … my customers, I give you all my love and appreciation for keeping us in business for over 32 years,” Leyva said in his announcement.

In his announcement, Leyva reflects on the last 32 years with the restaurant and says he is grateful for being a part of the community and the ability to give jobs to local teenagers.

But he also comments on the ongoing challenges of owning a restaurant with the competition, cost of operations increasing, the country’s economic hardships, and the recent pandemic.

In 2020, Senor Sanchos was very candid about the difficulty of remaining open due to the pandemic economic aftermath and its continuous “flip-flopping” of COVID-19 regulations. At the time, the community showed great support to keep the restaurant open.

“This community is my home,” Leyva said in his post. “You all have been my family and that is something that I will definitely miss.”

Leyva continued to explain his declining health prevents him from being an on-site owner and operator. He adds that he has exhausted his investments to keep his employees and vendors paid, something that has been a concern of his since the start of the pandemic.

Leyva announced he sold the restaurant to a “progressive group with multiple restaurants locally.”

Senor Sanchos currently has reduced hours and have closed weekday lunches. Additionally, the restaurant is closed on Sundays.

“Over three decades of serving you has been so much fun. I’ve always wanted the best for and from employees and the best for my customers (you),” said Leyva. “My time of creating that and actively participating has come to an end. I pass the torch knowing something special continues the legacy on Creston Road.”

Leyva says he will be closing Senor Sanchos this Saturday, Sept. 24, or possibly after next Taco Tuesday, depending on his employee availability. Leyva says he plans to be on-site this Friday and Saturday night to experience what has been his “second home” one last time.

Lastly, Leyva said in his announcement, “I look forward to a future of new experiences, new hopes, and maybe another new business. You never know. I love this community and hope to see you all this weekend.”

Paso Robles Press has reached out to Leyva for comment, and while he did respond, he was not available for an interview at the time.

This is a developing story that will be updated when new information is available.

