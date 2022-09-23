Millard Spoon turns hits the century mark on Sept. 30

PASO ROBLES — Millard Spoon, a senior living at Creston Village in Paso Robles will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Friday, Sept. 30.

“We are very honored to have Millard as a resident with Creston Village and thank him deeply for his service in World War II,” shares Creston Village Sales Director Cheyenne Pacheco. “We’d like to wish a very happy 100th birthday to Millard Spoon. Thank you for allowing us to highlight your integrity and kindness, to celebrate and enhance your life. Cheers!”

Spoon was born Sept. 30, 1922, in Waurika, Oklahoma. In the ninth grade, he met a beautiful young girl named Allene Tallant. After high school graduation, three years of courtship led to marriage on Aug. 10, 1942. Spoon and Tallant were married for 57 years.

Two years after they married, Spoon volunteered for the U.S. Army Air Corps and was stationed in San Antonio, Texas, at Randolph Air Force Base. He spent most of his military career (three years, two months, and 25 days) during World War II with the PFC Military Police. Spoon and his wife purchased their first home in Glendale upon his discharge from service. They then opened a furniture upholstery shop in Montrose.

After the birth of Spoon’s first daughter, Coleta, in 1947, followed by Vonnie in 1953, the Spoon family relocated to Van Nuys in 1955. Furthering his education, Spoon earned his teaching credentials from California Lutheran College. He then accepted employment at Simi Valley Adult School, where he taught adult upholstery classes until his retirement in June 1989.

Upon moving to Quail Run Estates in Paso Robles, he enjoyed many years of volunteering as a line cook for numerous social events. In 2018, Spoon joined the Creston Village community, where he is enjoying an active social life, attending his favorite events and activities daily.

More information about Creston Village can be found here pegasusseniorliving.com/creston-village/.

