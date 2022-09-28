TEMPLETON —

UPDATE 1:31 p.m.: Students are being evacuated from their classrooms to an open area. A second notice has been sent to parents informing them students are being evacuated from Templeton High School. A note with a bomb threat was found indicated a specific time. With that time approaching, and law enforcement’s search incomplete, the evacuation was enacted to ensure the search is completed.

TUSD notes that while there is no evidence to suggest the threat is credible, all students are under supervision of staff and law enforcement at this time.

advertisement

SLO Sheriff’s Office told Paso Robles Press that “deputies are on scene along with K9’s and are conducting a search of the school. Out of an abundance of caution the students were evacuated onto the football field while the search continues.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Templeton High School is in a shelter in place as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Parents were alerted this afternoon with the following notice from school staff:

In abundance of caution, Templeton High School is currently in a shelter in place. Sheriff’s Deputies are on site, we ask parents remain off site while the threat is investigated. There in no indication eminent threat, and students are working safely in their classrooms at this time. More information will come via the Parent Square system as it becomes available.

Paso Robles Press is following this story and will update when new information is available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...