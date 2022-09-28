No device was found by deputies and students were released

TEMPLETON — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies are still investigating a bomb threat made against Templeton High School on Wednesday, Sept. 28 around Noon.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the school was evacuated to the football field out of an abundance of caution. Deputies continued to search the campus with canines, but no device was located.

The school already had planned an early dismissal for Wednesday and students were able to leave campus on time at approximately 2:30 p.m.

advertisement

The incident is still being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.

Paso Robles Press is following this story and will update as more information is available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...