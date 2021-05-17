TEMPLETON — The Templeton Community Services District (TCSD) has an upcoming meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. for closed session, and 7 p.m. for open session.

Among other items, the Board will review a request by People’s Self-Help Housing concerning a waiver for their Templeton Place II Project.

To view the complete agenda go to the district’s website.

To join the meeting, use one of the following methods:

Public Call in # to Participate is as follows:

ZOOM Phone #: 1-669-900-6833

Meeting ID: 821 2688 5046

Passcode: 622038

Or Join the Zoom Meeting at: us02web.zoom.us/j/82126885046?pwd=MmRnalkzR0p4Q21FTmJhY0lTS21vdz09

The public may also provide comment via e-mail or letters that will be distributed to the Board of Directors. E-mails may be sent to the Board Secretary at ion@templetoncsd.org. Letters may be mailed to the District Office at P.O. Box 780, Templeton, CA 93465. Letters may also be dropped-off at the District’s Drop-Box located outside the District Office at 420 Crocker Street, Templeton. People may also call the District Office at (805) 434-4900 to leave a message concerning items on the agenda. Public input must be received by Tuesday, May 18 by 3:00 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related