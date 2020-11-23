Paso Robles Unified School District among 19 grantees chosen in Sonoma and San Luis Obispo counties

LOS ANGELES — The Wonderful Company, which is dedicated to harvesting health around the world, announced Monday, Nov. 23, that the JUSTIN and Landmark Community Grants programs have chosen 19 nonprofit organizations and schools in the San Luis Obispo and Sonoma counties, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin and Paso Robles Unified School District, to receive funding from its COVID-19 and fire relief fund of over $500,000 in grants.

Stewart and Lynda Resnick established a $1 million COVID-19 relief fund in August to support local programs, services, and resources in California’s Central Valley.

In October, the relief fund was expanded by over $500,000 to assist those specifically in the San Luis Obispo and Sonoma Counties who have been affected by COVID-19 and the California wildfires. Nonprofit organizations and schools that demonstrate community impact were eligible to apply for funding.

Andy Anzaldo, Chief Operating Officer of Philanthropy at The Wonderful Company, said, “On behalf of The Wonderful Company and Lynda and Stewart Resnick, we are grateful to organizations who have been working tirelessly to assist their communities and front-line workers. The COVID-19 pandemic followed by the devastating California wildfires has put a tremendous amount of stress on these communities and we are honored to help these organizations so they can continue their efforts we desperately need during this time.”

Paso Robles High School science teacher Jon-Paul Ewing plans to use a portion of the grant money provided to the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District to assist with educational services within his department.

“The Bearcat Science Department is thrilled to receive extra funds to help make lab activities more accessible to our students. Electronic balances, portable sinks, and micropipettes will assist our teachers as we plan for our return to school following the pandemic.”

Since their launch in 2013 and 2014, the JUSTIN and Landmark Community Grants programs have been supporting local organizations that strive to make their communities a better place to live and work.

This year, Wonderful has significantly expanded the scope and funding of these existing programs as a part of a proactive and concerted company-wide fight against COVID-19.

Each year, The Wonderful Company invests millions of dollars in far-reaching community development, education, and health and wellness programs across the Central Valley and beyond, with the goal of enriching and enhancing the lives of our employees who live there.

“2020 has been a tough year for all of us. Together we’re weathering a global pandemic, distance learning while schools stay closed, multiple fires and evacuations, and deep racial and political divisions. This is certainly a season of hardship for Sonoma County families,” said Jennifer Weiss, Chief Executive Officer at Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. “Funding from the Landmark Community Grants program will help us provide a safe place for kids to learn and grow during such a difficult year, and we are incredibly grateful.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related