SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Due to severe weather and flooding, San Luis Obispo County schools are canceling classes for Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Schools across the County closed early on Monday, Jan. 9. Following the County’s announcement to declare a local emergency on Monday, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District announced class would be canceled early, and schools in the County followed suit.

SLO County Superintendent James Brescia issued a recommendation to all SLO County schools to close or modify their schedules for Tuesday. However, he stated the final decision to modify schedules would be up to local administrators or governing boards.

Here are some announcements made by local districts regarding classes for Tuesday, Jan. 10:

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District

After a review of the current weather, road closures, and power outages, the District has determined it necessary to close schools on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Administration team says it was not an easy decision, but it was determined to be necessary to ensure the safety of all students, staff, and families. The District has many teachers and staff who may be unable to drive to work due to the impact of the weather as well as the shortage of substitutes across all grade levels.

The District looks forward to welcoming students back to campus on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and encourages students to work on independent educational programs at home. Suggested educational activities will be provided.

The District wants to note that tomorrow is not a day for remote or hybrid instruction; there will be no classes tomorrow. This school day will be made up by holding school on Friday, Mar. 17, which is one of two days reserved on the district calendar for any days lost due to power outages or other problems.

The District will continue to work diligently to ensure the safety of the students and thanks all families and the community for their continued support through the storm.

Templeton Unified School District

After careful consideration, we will be closing schools

tomorrow. We will resume normal school operations

Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Decisions of this magnitude are not made lightly. We

recognize that the schedules and logistics of many staff and families will be impacted. Our main criteria for the decision is the safety of students, families, and staff. Despite our schools being safe and sound, regional road conditions appear likely to be impacted through tomorrow morning, and many families and staff have to travel these regional roads to get to school.

While no classes or instruction will occur tomorrow, we

encourage our students to complete any assignments they may have been given today, and/or curl up with a good book!

Please note that at this time we will be seeking a waiver

from the state for this cancelled day of school such that we will not require a make-up day later in the year. However, in the event we cannot secure this waiver, there is a small chance we would have to make up the school day. We will communicate later in the small chance this becomes a necessity.

We wish you safety and look forward to seeing our students again on Wednesday.

Atascadero Unified School District

No updates have been announced at this time.

