Sierra Vista is one of only 23 hospitals nationwide to receive an “A” rating in every reporting period since 2012

SAN LUIS OBISPO/TEMPLETON — Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton both received an “A” grade in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Tenet Health Central Coast’s achievements in protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety.

Of particular note is that Sierra Vista has achieved consecutive A’s every reporting period since the ratings first came out in 2012 – only 23 hospitals nationwide have achieved straight A’s in the 20 reporting cycles since 2012.

“This recognition really says that no matter what challenges we face – whether it is a surge from the Covid-19 variants, stresses on workforce availability, or challenges with supply chains – our teams keep patient safety as a top priority,” said Mark Lisa, CEO of Tenet Health Central Coast.

“It is precisely this commitment to safety that allows and empowers the unique, top-level services we provide, such as the County’s Trauma Center, the County’s only level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the region’s only Advanced Thrombectomy-capable Center for stroke treatment, the County’s only hospital-based Wound Care Clinic, and more.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital rating program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

The Hospital Safety Grade is designed to give consumers information they can use to make healthcare decisions for themselves or a loved one. The Leapfrog Group assigns A, B, C, D, or F grades to hospitals across the country based on their ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

“Tenet Health Central Coast has made a clear and consistent effort to protect patients from harm,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

“Establishing and maintaining systems that optimize patient safety is especially critical during times of crisis. I am grateful to the leadership and workforce of Tenet Health Central Coast for their unwavering dedication to protecting patients.”

To see both hospitals’ full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

About Tenet Health Central Coast

Tenet Health Central Coast is an integrated healthcare system consisting of two acute care hospitals and several affiliated entities, including primary and specialty care, urgent care, outpatient imaging and laboratories across the Central Coast. The hospitals are Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, the county’s only designated trauma center, in San Luis Obispo, and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton. Among their numerous recognitions for quality and compassion, each hospital has earned an “A” from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, are internationally recognized as Baby-Friendly birth facilities, and both have earned the “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Tenet Health Central Coast serves many diverse communities throughout the Central Coast, enabling all that come through its doors access to quality, coordinated care and advanced specialty services at convenient locations.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

