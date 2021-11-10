Grand Champion is a Noted Alum of JB Dewar’s Tractor Restoration Education Program

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Three of the winners of the 2021 National Delo Tractor Restoration Competition (TRC) hail from San Luis Obispo County. TRC 2021 took place during the 94th National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention. This annual event honors the achievements of America’s most talented teen tractor restorationists.

Of the 12 contestants in the competition, five were from San Luis Obispo County. The winners from San Luis Obispo County are Annika Ernstrom of San Luis Obispo who received both the Grand Champion and Best Photo titles; Shane Brennan of Templeton who won Grand Reserve Champion; and Keith Miller of San Luis Obispo who won Advisor of the Year. Additionally, Cameron McEntire of Atascadero was voted Fan Favorite Runner-up through an online poll.

Shane Brennan of Templeton who won Grand Reserve Champion at the 2021 National Delo Tractor Restoration.

Grand Champion and recent high school graduate Ernstrom honed her skills through JB Dewar’s Tractor Restoration Education Program, which serves high school students in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Ernstrom marks the competition’s first winner from California and is the second individual female to ever win.

Ernstrom, who restored a 1948 Allis Chalmers WC tractor from Alex Madonna’s, walked away with a $10,000 prize, and Brennan received $5,000.

“This is a big deal for the talented young people and one adult from San Luis Obispo County to place and win in this national competition,” said Ken Dewar, President, JB Dewar. “Each of these individuals competed against the best of the best and came back to SLO County as winners. That level of success really speaks volumes about the excellence in San Luis Obispo County and our community’s skills in restoring tractors.”

The annual TRC Competition provides both vocational training and business school experience, giving participants valuable life lessons they can take with them to college and beyond. The competition teaches students dedication, tenacity, project management, and many more critical life skills.

For more information about JB Dewar’s community programs including the Tractor Restoration Education Program, visit jbdewar.com/about/in-the-community.

