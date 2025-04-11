Concerts begin in City Park on Thursday, June 12

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles REC Foundation, in partnership with Paso Robles Recreation Services, J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines, and Firestone Walker Brewing Company, is pleased to announce the 2025 summer Concerts in the Park series lineup. The concert season will kick off at 6 p.m. at City Park in Paso Robles on Thursday, June 12, and continue through Thursday, Aug. 28.

This year, Paso Robles Recreation Services is offering multiple sponsorship tiers for the series. Sponsorships are available on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out. Local businesses interested in sponsoring a summer concert may contact Wyatt Lund at (805) 237-3990 or via email at wlund@prcity.com

“We’re so happy to bring back Concerts in the Park this year,” commented Lynda Plescia, recreation services manager.“These family-friendly all ages weekly events offer something for everyone, and if you’ve attended in the past, you know how fun they are. We’ll see you there!”

advertisement

The 2025 summer Concerts in the Park lineup will feature:

Thursday, June 12

Leslie & the Soul Shakers (rhythm & blues)

Thursday, June 26

Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (country, rock n’ roll)

Thursday, July 10

Ghost Monster (pop, rock)

Thursday, July 17

Rayford Bros (rockabilly, Americana)

Thursday, July 31

Hot October (bluegrass)

Thursday, Aug. 7

90s Babiez (pop, R&B, hip-hop)

Thursday, Aug. 14

Way Out West (country)

Thursday, Aug. 21

Rosebud (rock, jam band)

Thursday, Aug. 28

Joy Bonner Band (rock, pop)

J. Lohr wine, Firestone beer, as well as water and soda, will be available for purchase during the concerts. All net proceeds from beverage sales support the Paso Robles REC Foundation, whose mission is to enhance parks and recreation opportunities in the City of Paso Robles. The pass-the-hat portion of the concerts supports the Recreation Services Scholarship Fund, creating greater access to recreational programs in Paso Robles.

For additional concert information, visit prcity.com/concertsinthepark

Feature Image: Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band perform at a past Paso Robles Concerts in the Park. The band will be back inPaso Robles on June 26 as part of this year’s concert series. Photo provided by Paso Robles REC Foundation

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...