PASO ROBLES — Get ready for an unforgettable evening of music, food, and community spirit as the Paso Robles High School (PRHS) Band Backers present the highly anticipated Bearcat Serenade on Saturday, May 10. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at the picturesque Sculpterra Winery, located at 5015 Linne Road in Paso Robles.

Set against the backdrop of rolling vineyards and starry skies, the Bearcat Serenade promises an elegant night of smooth jazz and celebration, all in support of PRHS’s outstanding band programs. This annual event is the largest fundraiser hosted by the Band Backers, the dedicated booster organization that helps keep music alive for students involved in marching band, concert band, and jazz ensemble.

Attendees will enjoy a delicious catered dinner, sip on premium local wines, and take part in a lively silent auction. The true highlight of the evening, however, will be the soulful, swinging sounds of the PRHS Jazz Band, showcasing the exceptional talent and dedication of Paso’s young musicians.

All proceeds directly support the band program, helping fund vital needs such as new instruments, equipment repairs, and travel for performances.

Tickets are $85 per person and available for purchase online at ticketleap.events/tickets/prhsbandbackers/2025-bearcat-serenade.

Don’t miss your chance to swing into spring with the Bearcats at this one-of-a-kind event. For additional details, contact the Band Backers at PRHSBandBackers@gmail.com or call (805) 441-4558.

