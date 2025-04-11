Meet Millie!

Millie is a 2-year-old Australian Cattle Dog with a cute stumpy tail and a heart full of love! After raising her puppies (all adopted!), this sweet, obedient, and affectionate girl is now searching for her forever home. Millie is house trained, loves her cozy dog bed, and gets along wonderfully with other dogs. She’s great both indoors and out — no fence needed! While she’d love to be adopted with her buddy Jake, she’s now available on her own too.

CCHDR Pet of the Week: Millie!

Occasionally, dogs have already been adopted. To check availability, call (805) 238-1446 or email info@cchdrescue.org

Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue (CCHDR) is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Paso Robles and dedicated to finding herding dogs their forever homes. Learn more about CCHDR and their other dogs up for adoption, visit cchdrescue.org

