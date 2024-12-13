Santa’s Sleigh came to Paso Robles for a two visit. Joined by the Paso Robles Police Department, families took photos with Santa Claus and met PRPD Officers on December 3 and 4 at Oak and Centennial Parks. Photos provided by Paso Robles Police Department

Paso Robles Police Department at Oak Park

