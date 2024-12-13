Santa’s Sleigh came to Paso Robles for a two visit. Joined by the Paso Robles Police Department, families took photos with Santa Claus and met PRPD Officers on December 3 and 4 at Oak and Centennial Parks. Photos provided by Paso Robles Police Department
About The Author
Paso Robles Press
Articles published by Paso Robles Press may be publicly submitted press releases, contributed articles, staff reports, or other forms of media not specifically authored by a member of our News Staff.
Related Posts
Minor-injury traffic crash on US-101 at Wellsona Road
November 23, 2024
Update: Northbound 101 lanes reopened after semi-truck collision
August 16, 2024