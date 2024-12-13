“In addition to being a top athlete and scholar, Kuhn is in Link Crew, a group of students on campus that runs activities that help students feel connected on campus.” — Jennifer Parham
About The Author
Paso Robles Press
Articles published by Paso Robles Press may be publicly submitted press releases, contributed articles, staff reports, or other forms of media not specifically authored by a member of our News Staff.
Related Posts
The Leadoff: Year in Review
January 9, 2020
MID-STATE MOTO MANIA!
August 1, 2017
Justin Bruihl Becomes 20th Ex-Mustang to Play in Major Leagues
August 11, 2021