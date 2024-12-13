Santa brings holiday cheer to Adelaide Inn

Paso Robles hotel to host free family event with festive decor, sweet treats, and photo opportunities

PASO ROBLES — Santa Claus is coming to town, and his first stop is the Adelaide Inn in Paso Robles. Families are invited to join Santa for an unforgettable holiday experience during the Cookies & Cocoa with Santa event. This free, family-friendly gathering will take place on Friday, Dec. 13, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and again on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Bring the kids and enjoy complimentary cookies and hot cocoa by the cozy fireplace in the beautifully decorated lobby of the Adelaide Inn. Don’t forget to stroll the property’s festive grounds, adorned with holiday lights and decorations, perfect for capturing memorable family photos. Kids can also drop off their letters to Santa in the special Santa Mailbox locatedin the lobby.

“In honor of our owner, Matt Masia, who absolutely loved Christmas time, the property grounds have been decorated with all of the festive lights and decor he has collected over the years,” says Audrey Arellano, director of brand marketing at the Adelaide Inn. “He would want to share it with everyone, so we hope to see you there!”

Admission is free, and all are welcome. For more information, please contact the Adelaide Inn at (805) 238-2770. The Adelaide Inn is located at 1215 Ysabel Ave. in Paso Robles.

