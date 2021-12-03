After dark light parade’s theme “Country Christmas Memories”

PASO ROBLES — For 60 years, the parade has gone down Spring Street, but it wasn’t always an illuminating nighttime event. According to our forever queen, Norma Moye, the parade was originally a daytime event. At some point, they decided to move the parade to nighttime, becoming the Light Parade.

According to Susanne Anshen, Executive Assistant at Paso Robles Main Street Association, other than the time of day, the parade hasn’t changed much. She says floats continue to become more elaborate.

This year’s parade theme is “Country Christmas Memories.” Of course, the parade finishes with Santa Claus making his first appearance for the season.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Susanne’s tip for the parade is to “Get there early and get your seat. It will be fun.”

Santa will then be available for visits and photos at the Holiday House in City Park from December 12 to 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit pasoroblesdowntown.org.

